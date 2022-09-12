It’s been two years in the making and the excitement in the air is palpable. Sanford International’s Sam Hunt concert is happening this Thursday at Great Shots Golf. I recently stopped by to get the lay of the land and learn how they’re transforming the venue into a fun, yet intimate music concert experience.

Behind the Scenes at Great Shots Golf

Platinum-selling Nashville recording artist, Mitchell Tenpenny, joins headliner Sam Hunt for Sanford International LIVE! on Thursday, September 15 at Great Shots in Sioux Falls. Sanford International LIVE! is brought to you by community partners. Bell Incorporated and EMC. General Admission and VIP Tickets are available online. The concert begins at 7:15pm and doors will open at 6:00pm.





The 2022 Tour Champions Sanford International brings golf’s legends to the lush links of Minnehaha Country club on September 12th through the 18th in Sioux Falls. The course is open to the public Friday through Sunday. Whether you want to watch great PGA Champions compete on the course, or simply want to enjoy great music by country music’s Sam Hunt and Mitchell Tenpenny, you can find out all you need to know at sanfordinternational.com. Remember tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss out on your chance to enjoy all the fun!