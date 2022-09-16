Whether you’re putting on a hat or slipping into a jersey, wearing your favorite item that represents your team just makes you feel like you’re part of the action. That’s also true for this year’s Sanford International. Brittany Kaye recently stopped by the Merchandise Tent to talk with this year’s Merchandise Vendor, John Knudson, to check out this year’s selection. From accessories to golf apparel, they have everything you’ll need and want to represent and look your best.

Merchandise Tent at Sanford International

The 2022 Tour Champions Sanford International brings golfs’ legends to the lush links of Minnehaha Country club this weekend. The course is open to the public through Sunday. Whether you want to watch great PGA Champions compete on the course, or simply want to hit up the merchandise tent so you can dress like a pro, you’ll find all you need to know at sanfordinternational.com.