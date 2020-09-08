Sanford International creating a spectacular experience for visitors

We recently stopped by Minnehaha Country Club to learn more about the visitor experience and what to expect at this year’s tournament.

Because the Sanford International is the first major sporting event to allow spectators in the middle of the pandemic, spectators are encouraged to check out the COVID-19 Protocols and observe the recommendations at all times. All spectators are asked to check for a fever before heading to the tournament and review the CDC’s guidelines regarding symptoms. In addition, temperatures will be taken before boarding shuttle buses and it is strongly recommended that you wear a face mask. In addition Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout there course and everyone is encouraged to maintain six feet of social distance with people other than your family.