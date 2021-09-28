Sanford Health: Why vascular screenings are important

Dr. Gregory Nissen is a physician with Sanford Vascular Associates. He says vascular screening is a key component in preventing a stroke and in recognizing potential life-threatening ailments, such as an abdominal aortic aneurysm or peripheral vascular disease. He’s joining us to explain how, when diagnosed early, you could avoid a serious future health complication by taking action now.

If you are age 40 or older, or are over than 30 and have type 1 diabetes, now is the time to schedule a vascular screening with the vascular specialists at Sanford Vascular Associates. The clinic is located at 1305 West 18th street in Sioux Falls and you can schedule an appointment by phone, simply by calling 605-312-7300. To find out more about the treatment options and Sanford’s innovative aneurysm care, the website is sanfordhealth.org.

Now, for a limited time only, you can be screened to determine your vascular health for just $25. Call 605-312-2150 to schedule your screening today. Remember, vascular disease can prevent your body’s vascular system from performing vital roles and undetected, poor vascular health can be life threatening.