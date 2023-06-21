Have you ever heard someone referred to as being neurotypical? It’s a term used to describe people whose brain develops and functions in ways that some consider usual or unexpected. You might hear the term “neurotypical” used in schools, at autism conferences and events, and in therapists’ offices to highlight developmental differences in people. And if you have a child who could be described as “neurotypical”, this time of year can be a challenge for both the parents and the kids.

Dr. Carrie Kippes is a specialist in development and behavioral pediatrics at Sanford Children’s Specialty Clinic which is located within the Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She examines the whole child to determine how best to improve functioning at school, at home and in the community.

She stopped by to share some tips to help parents better manage a child with autism or ADD/ADHD so that summer is a success.

Tips to make the most of summer break

To help manage your child’s autism or ADD/ADHD this summer, schedule an appointment with your child’s pediatrician who will, with the help of specialists, develop a personalized treatment plan tailored to your child’s unique needs. Sanford Children’s treats the whole child. They’ll work with you to find the right treatment approach for your needs and preferences. You can find out more about Sanford Children’s Services online at sanfordhealth.org.