Sanford Health Sports Medicine celebrating National Signing Day

One of the most exciting moments for a student-athlete is when they sign the National Letter of Intent. It’s known as “National Signing Day” and there are four of them each year designated for specific rounds and sports. Our guest today knows all about the excitement and the angst the day can create for student athletes and their parents. Brad Coleman’s son, Dusty, was a baseball standout at Bishop O’Gorman High School who later went on to play professional baseball. In 2005, he went through the signing process with Dusty as he declared his intent to play college ball at Wichita State University. He’s here to give us a behind the curtain look at the process.