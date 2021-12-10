Sanford Health pediatrician explains the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations for children

It has been about six weeks since Pfizer was given the greenlight by the CDC to begin dispensing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11. That clearance was an answer to many parents’ prayers as the numbers of COVID cases across South Dakota continues to climb.



Dr. Cinthya Del Castillo is a pediatrician with Sanford Health. She’s joining us today to provide some answers to the questions many parents still have about whether or not it’s safe to get their children vaccinated.



As of Tuesday of this week, 65% of South Dakota children who are 5-years-old and above have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, while nearly 55% have completed the vaccination series.

Getting vaccinated is your child’s best defense against COVID-19. It’s time to help protect you and your loved ones from the illness. If you have questions, you can call My Sanford Nurse at 605-333-4444 or email your Sanford provider through My Sanford Chart. You can also find more COVID-19 resources and answers to your questions online at sanfordhealth.org.