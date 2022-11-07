When you have pain, it’s only natural to want relief as quickly as possible. Yet, traditional medicine doesn’t always provide the relief you seek. If after trying multiple therapies, different prescription medications, or simply hoping time will heal and you are still in pain. There is another option available through Sanford Integrative Health & Wellness that may help in a way that different medical approaches can’t.



Terry Engelmann is a certified Nurse Midwife with Sanford Health who sometimes helps her patients using a treatment known as craniosacral therapy. She joined us to explain what craniosacral therapy is, and why it’s another effective tool in Sanford Integrative Health and Wellness’s toolbox.

If you think CST may be an option for you, talk to your primary care provider at Sanford Health to determine whether CST is right for you. You can schedule an appointment at Sanford Integrative Health & Wellness by calling (605) 328-7155.