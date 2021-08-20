Sanford Health: Integrative medicine for women’s health

There’s a growing body of evidence that shows that integrative medicine can be effective in addressing women’s health concerns. Shanna Konz is a certified nurse practitioner with Sanford Women’s Health. She’s here to explain how a branch of integrative medicine dedicated specifically to women’s healthcare is providing a wealth of options for women to achieve their wellness goals at every stage of their lives.

Integrative Medicine is holistic care based on solid science. The medically-trained and licensed professionals offer a variety of service. They care for women of all stages of their life, as life happens, in one convenient location. To make an appointment, simply call the Women’s Health Plaza at (605) 328-9700. You can find a monthly schedule for classes at the Mutch Women’s Enrichment Center Online at sanfordhealth.org. Just go to sanfordhealth.org/locations/mutch-womens-center-for-health-enrichment.