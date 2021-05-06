Sanford Health explains why the key to surviving a stroke is to BE FAST

Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, that’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Every four minutes someone dies of stroke. In fact, stroke is the third leading cause of death in this country, behind heart attacks and cancer and one in four strokes occur in a person who has had a previous stroke.



We don’t share these numbers to scare you–although they probably do.



Dr. Divyajot Sandhu is an interventional neurologist with Sanford Health. He says it’s important to be aware if the risk of stroke in order to do all you can to prevent it.

Brain cells start to die during a stroke, so every second counts. A rapid response from the skilled specialists at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, the region’s only certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, can make all the difference in protecting every cell of you. You can learn more about the signs and symptoms of a stroke at sanfordhealth.org.

Remember: stopping Stroke starts with you. Call 911 at the first sign of stroke to visit your nearest Sanford Health emergency room.