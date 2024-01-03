It’s an unfortunate fact that many of our community members face barriers when it comes to accessing necessary healthcare, including vaccines. That’s why it’s so important that community partners join their efforts to help address these unmet needs.



We were joined today by Christine Hallenbeck Ask, Betsy Schuster and Rebecca Wimmer.



They represent three of the groups involved in using the US Aging grant to make sure that everyone who wants a vaccine can stay up to date without facing barriers to access their healthcare.

A major priority of this work involves addressing barriers to accessing vaccinations, especially for immigrants; refugees; people with disabilities, as well as Black, Indigenous, and people of color. This work would not be possible without these partners in the program: the Helpline Center; Sioux Falls School District; South Dakota Voices for Peace, the City of Sioux Falls, and Employment Disability Resources who are helping guide this work to access more people in our community.