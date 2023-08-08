Being fit is more than just eating right and exercising. It’s understanding what influences our choices. That’s as true for our kids as it is for us grown-ups.

Amy Baete is the Director of Initiatives with Sanford Fit. And Katrina Lien is the Program Development Specialist with Sanford Fit.

They joined us today to tell us more about the program that is grounded on four pillars essential to building awareness of healthy lifestyle choices, guiding decision making, and improving self-management skills.

