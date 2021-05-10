Safety Village of South Dakota camps teach kids life-saving lessons

Unintentional injuries—such as those caused by burns, drowning, falls, poisoning and road traffic—are the number one cause of death among children in the United States.



It’s a startling fact that our next guests are hoping to change. Roxanna McKenna is the Executive Director of the Safety Village of South Dakota, and Officer Ryan Valland is a board member and Sioux Falls Police Officer. We’re also joined through Zoom by Jessica Farley who is the organization’s volunteer coordinator.



They tell us more about the Safety Village’s mission to educate children and teens about safety and as you are about to hear, there are strong reasons to get the message about safety to those who need to hear it.

The goal of the staff and volunteers of the Safety Village of South Dakota is to be a hands-on, injury-prevention facility where children and adults can learn life-saving safety skills.



