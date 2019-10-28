Safety Village of South Dakota C.R.A.S.H Program helping teens be safe on the road

There's nothing better than being able to bring a smile or a gift of encouragement to someone who needs it. One way you can make a family's day in KELOLAND is by getting in the kitchen. Harriet Yocum is a board member with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota and Linda Duncan is a house manager. They're tell us about their "caring cook" program and how you can get involved.

Milk Chocolate Florentine Recipe:2/3 cup butter2 cups quick oats (buy gluten free quick oats to make this recipe GF)1 cup granulated sugar2/3 cup all-purpose flour1/4 cup light or dark corn syrup1/4 cup milk1 teaspoon vanilla extract1/4 teaspoon salt1 11.5 ounce package of milk chocolate chips

PREHEAT oven to 375 degrees F. Line baking sheets with aluminum foil.MELT butter and stir in the rest of the ingredients except the chocolate. Drop dough on baking sheet by level teaspoons about 3 inches apart. Spread out into a thin layer with your fingers.BAKE for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely.MELT chocolate and spread on the back of one cookie. Sandwich a second cookie on top.