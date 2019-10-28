Safety Village of South Dakota C.R.A.S.H Program helping teens be safe on the road

Distracted driving is something we want our kids to take seriously when they get behind the wheel. Unfortunately, sometimes this lesson is learned too late. To better prepare teenagers for life on the road, the Safety Village of South Dakota developed their C.R.A.S.H. Program. Roxanna McKenna, the groups Executive Director tells us more about the clinic and why it’s so important for teens in KELOLAND and shows Ashley and Jeff what it’s like to try and complete tasks while impaired with the aid of specially designed goggles. Go to www.safteyvilliage.org to register. Scholarships are available.