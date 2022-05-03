As the weather warms and the daylight hangs on a little longer, many of us start dreaming of ways we can go outside and enjoy it all just a little more. A popular option is to have a backyard barbecue or gather your friends around a fire pit or bonfire. Only as Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief, Steven Fessler, knows those daydreams can quickly turn into nightmares. He stopped by the studio today with some friendly reminders about how we can keep everyone safe, especially when conditions are as dry as they are and there doesn’t seem to be much relief for the drought.

Fire safety in drought conditions