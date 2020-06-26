Safely shop the summer fashion trends at Leela & Lavender

We don’t know about you, but we are over online shopping. There’s just something about being able to see the color of something in the store, being able to touch the fabrics and best of all, being able to try things on before you take them home. The good news is that Leela and Lavendar in Sioux Falls is about to make your day because they are back open and ready for you to get your shopping on. The bad news is Ashley beat you there.

Stop by to see more of all that Leela and Lavender in Sioux Falls has to offer. You’ll find them at 2101 West 69th Street in Sioux Falls.



They’re open Monday through Friday from 10 AM until 7 PM. On Saturdays from 10 until 6 and Sundays from Noon until 4. If you can’t make it in to the store, you can always shop the website at LeelaAndLavender.com.

And you must check out their Summer Sidewalk Sale happening now! Up to 50% off select styles thru Saturday, so run, don’t walk, because that is a great deal on some amazing clothes.