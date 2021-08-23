Saddle up for the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge

Saddle Up! It’s time again for the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge. Featuring only the most jaw dropping, xtreme, action-packed events of rodeo – Barrel Racing, Mutton Busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour! It’s a chance to see some of the fastest barrel racers and best bull riders in the country butting heads and battling it out for cash prizes and the honor of being crowned the Xtreme Event Challenge Champion.



Christy Menning is the development director for McCrossan Boys Ranch and she’s joining us today not only to tell us all about the rodeo,



but more importantly, she’s also going to explain what the proceeds from the event mean in helping troubled boys create a better life for themselves.

McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls reaches out to troubled boys between the ages of 9-20 who have experienced conflict in their lives. If you’re interested in placement information, would like to volunteer or make a donation to support their mission, you can reach them by phone at 605-339-1203 or find more information online at mccrossan.org.



And don’t forget to get your tickets in advance to save three dollars off the adult ticket price. You can purchase them by calling 605-339-1203 or online at mccrossan.org. Tickets are also available at Haegles Western Wear in Sioux Falls and at Sioux Falls Running’s stores.