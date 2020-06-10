RuralX brings leaders in community building together, and you can join them

One thing the last few months has shown us is that our success lies in our ability to adapt to the everchanging ways of life and be a little (or a lot) innovative. Discovering new tools to be the catalyst for change is a driving force in the success of rural communities. Joe Bartmann is the President of Dakota Resources, and he tells us about a way we can all get a little inspired – and listen up, because there is a fun connection to one of our KELOLAND Living Book Club books.

You can get tickets to RuralX, which will be held June 17th and 18th by going to ruralx.org.

If you are interested in RuralX’s Keynote speaker, Sarah Smarsh, then you might be interested in watching the segments we did on her book, “Heartland: A Memoire of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country in the World”, as part of the KELOLAND Living Book Club.

