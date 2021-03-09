Running: How to win the mental game

We can all understand why long-distance running is physically challenging, but is the mental challenge even greater? As we push through the pain and exhaustion of a long run or race, is it our body that really can’t go any farther or does our brain just make us think that?



We’re being joined by Jacqui Meadors, a coach at 605 Running Company.



She’s here today to share some advice for keeping our heads in the game when it comes to training for that big race.

The countdown is on until Ashely runs her very first half marathon. The Sioux Falls Skedaddle is April 25th. Join her in running, or just join her as she goes on this crazy adventure by following along on social media! You can find her at @KELOAshley on Facebook and Twitter.

