RUNDAQ Black Friday deals that are too good to be true

Austin Lureen is the owner of RUNDAQ and he and his staff have made it their mission to help you get the best device at the best price any time of year. If there’s a cell phone, a tablet or a laptop on your gotta-get gift list, Rundaq is the place to go for deals you won’t find anywhere else.

If you want the best selection of Rundaq’s current inventory then stop by the store at 3109 West 41st Street in Sioux Falls or browse online at rundaq.com. You can also shop by phone by calling 605-251-7027. Rundaq will be posting their Black Friday deals on the website–rundaq dot com–soon. You can check them out and then call 605-251-7027 to reserve your deal. Or stop by the store on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They’re open on Saturday, November 28th from ten until six. Be sure and stop by and tell them you saw them on KELOLAND Living.