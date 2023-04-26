Emboldened by the motto, “Let’s Run This Town”, every year the Avera Race Against Cancer bring together family, friends, cancer survivors and health care professionals to race for a common goal: to improve cancer care for people in our surrounding communities. With 34 years behind them, this year’s 35th Annual Avera Race Against Cancer promises even more fun, festivities and fundraising.

Today’s guests were among those who will be with the thousands taking part. Jackie Haggar Tuschen has led the event for all of those 35 years and Katy Billion is a cancer survivor who knows firsthand what a difference the support of so many can mean for people going through cancer treatment.

Jackie Haggar Tuschen and Katy Billion on the KELOLAND Living set with Ashley Thompson