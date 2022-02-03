In the early 2000s, you couldn’t look at a red carpet photo without seeing a starlet holding her tiny dog everywhere she went. Now, bringing your pup anywhere they’re welcome is still keeping people bonded with their pooch. Only, what happens when your dog isn’t on its best behavior?



Maggie Pearson, owner and founder of Tenacious Dog Training, joined us with her terrifically trained tail-wagger, Ruger, to demonstrate how you can take your own family pet from housebound to your best brewery buddie.

Ashley on the set with Ruger the Great Dane