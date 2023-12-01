In 1955, a 42-year-old Black woman in Montgomery, Alabama, refused to give up her seat on a public bus for a white passenger. Nearly 70 years later, the fight for equality and equity continues.



Marley Prunty-Benson is a parent volunteer member of the Parent Teacher Organization at Rosa Parks Elementary in Sioux Falls.



While the state of South Dakota isn’t one of the five states that recognize December 1st as “Rosa Parks Day,” Mayor Paul Ten Haken has proclaimed December 1st, 2023 Rosa Parks Day here in Sioux Falls. Marley and members of the Rosa Parks Elementary PTO are honoring the courageous woman whose act of defiance sparked a movement that helped bring an end to segregation in this country.