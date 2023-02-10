Grammy winning recording artist Sara Bareilles once said “I’m not going to write you a love song because you asked for it.” She may have been on to something by making refusals when it comes to love, after all, many scammers know just how easy it is to trick someone into falling in love. That’s why the Vice President of the South Dakota Region for the Better Business Bureau, Jessie Schmidt, stopped by today. Jessie broke down romance scams that could take the hard earned cash out of your wallet.

Tips to spot the scam