Over the last 98, yes 98, years, one famous dance troupe has taken the stage at the storied Radio City Music Hall in New York City to celebrate the Holiday season.



The precision and high-kicking choreography of the group, initially known as the “Roxyettes,” is known worldwide for drawing in thousands of spectators for the annual holiday spectacular.



But what does it take to join these super-hero level dancers?



We found out with professional dancer Payton Steffensen.



She gave us a small taste of what she went through as she prepared for an audition to dance with the big man in red himself and kick to the heavens.



And she offered a few tips, from mastering the high kicks to perfecting your stage presence.