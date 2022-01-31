Turn on the news lately… even a lifestyle show..and nearly all of the medical news you’ll hear are new warnings about the COVID-19 virus and its variants. Yet, our guests say there is an old threat to your health that you also need to avoid: heart disease.

They’re wearing red in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of taking heart disease seriously. Steff Holtrop and Sarah Kurtenbach are the 2022 Sioux Falls Go Red for Women co-chairs.

And even though COVID has forced the postponement of this year’s Sioux Falls Go Red for Women event until later this spring, they want you to know the facts that can help you reclaim your rhythm by developing healthier habits.

Ashley Thompson as a baby with her dad who died of a heart attack at the age of 46