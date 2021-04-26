RISE Custom Solutions, a division of LifeScape, is changing lives across South Dakota

For people living with different abilities the key to success in learning and living an active life depends on having the appropriate adaptations, accommodations and modifications made to fit their special needs. Our guests today both know how important such adjustments are in that success. Jill Barron is an occupational therapist with RISE Custom Solutions. Harlan Temple has come to rely on RISE to meet his wheelchair and occupational therapy needs. They’re here to tell us more about how RISE Custom Solutions, which is a division of LifeScape, is helping to change lives all across South Dakota.

RISE Custom Solutions has been providing orthotics, prosthetics, and mobility solutions for children and adults in the upper Midwest since 1999. They are focused on solutions for their patients, to help them be as independent and comfortable as possible. With a location in Sioux Falls and another in Rapid City, there always around the corner. You can reach them by phone at 605-444-9714 or online at risecs.com. Rise wants you to know that their experts are there to serve you and walk-ins are welcome.