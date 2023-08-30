Has this ever happened to you: you get back from the grocery store and start unpacking your purchases when you discover that you already have two bottles of ketchup and that pound of butter you bought is now part of a triplicate?



And that’s only the start of why your refrigerator could use a little organization rehab. Because, chances are you also didn’t know that there is a right way and a wrong way to organize your refrigerator.

Don’t feel bad, we didn’t know either. Thankfully our guest is a professional organizer. Jolie Tostenson with Your Best Life Solutions Professional Organizing joined us to set us straight and hopefully reduce all that food waste at the same time.

Fridge zones