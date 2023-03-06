Microaggressions are every day, subtle put-downs directed towards a marginalized group which may be verbal or nonverbal and are typically automatic. They are sometimes intended but are often unintended. And while the word itself may contain the word *micro, there is nothing small about their devastating effects.

Willette Capers is the Assistant Vice Provost of Diversity Equity and Inclusion at Augustana University and also a board member at Pathways to inclusive and equitable workplaces.

She’s here to help us not only become more aware of the microaggressions around us, but to also help us figure out how to respond to them.

