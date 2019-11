Julie Becker is the St. Francis House Executive Director. She's here to help us pack up a backpack with basic items many of us take for granted and share details on their 3rd annual Walk A Mile In My Shoes Event.

The 3rd annual Walk A Mile In My Shoes event begins at the Big Sioux River & 6th street on Saturday, November 23rd at 11 AM. Registration kicks off at 10:30 AM and the event will go on rain or shine.