The South Dakota State University Jackrabbits football team is in the FCS playoffs; playing for another shot at a trip to Frisco and a national championship! In anticipation for their win, we’re taking reservations for seats NOW on the KELOLAND to Frisco FANFare Bus Trip, so you can be there to cheer on the Jacks in person! KELOLAND News Sports Director, Grant Sweeter, who’s been bringing us the highlights of SDSU’s march to the big game from the very first kickoff back in September joined us in the studio to explain how you can reserve your spot for the trip.

VIP FANFare To Frisco Details

You can reserve your seat on the VIP Fanfare by calling KELOLAND Media Group at 605-336-1100, Monday through Friday between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. You can also email events@keloland.com. Remember, this roundtrip motor coach adventure includes your hotel, but not game tickets. You’ll need to get those on your own. Still, this is sure to be the adventure of a lifetime when the SDSU Jackrabbits hit the gridiron for the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas.