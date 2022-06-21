Turning a house into a home can be tough. Especially when you’re remodeling a home that was built more than 5 decades ago. From mystery spider nests to a basement that on a good day can be described as “spooky” there seems to be little things to do everywhere you turn. We’re being joined by real estate agent and fixer upper, Sophie Daly. She knows first hand the hard work that goes into renovating your home and says it is all worth it. She stopped by with advice and to take us through her home remodeling journey that her and her husband, Brady Daly, started almost a year ago.

Living room before remodeling