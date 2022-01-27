The Holocaust, also known as the Shoah, was the genocide of European Jews during World War II. More than 6 million Jews were exterminated through labor in concentration camps, gas chambers, gas vans and starvation. And while for many, World War II seems like a distant point in our history, The Holocaust is something that should never be forgotten



Taly Bialostocki is a member of our local Jewish Community, all four of her grandparents were in Eastern Europe during the Holocaust.



And we’re being joined by zoom by Victoria Sportelli, a former teacher at both Lincoln and Edison and recent docent at The Holocaust exhibit at the Washington Pavilion.



They joined us to talk about The Holocaust and how it continues to affect the world we live in.

Speaking with Victoria Sportelli on The Holocaust via Zoom

Related Content: