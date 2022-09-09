In a single moment the country stood still. More than 20 years ago, on September 11, 2001 Two planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, a third plane hit the Pentagon and a fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.



On that day Steve Schwartz was working as operations manager for Spirit Cruises in New York City. He joined us on set today along with KELOLAND New’s own Tom Hanson who was in Washington DC at the time of the attacks.



They shared their stories with us and serving a follow-up from Tom’s EYE ON KELOLAND from the 20th anniversary.

Tom Hanson, Steve Schwartz and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

