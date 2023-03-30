Throughout the month of March, KELOLAND Living has been highlighting women who are working to make a difference for those here in KELOLAND. Today’s focus is on Vicki Stewart. She was diagnosed with Brittle Bone Disease as a child, but that hasn’t stopped her drive to advocate and empower others.

Vicki Stewart joined us in the studio to tell us more about her work to inspire women and break down barriers for others.

