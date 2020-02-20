Remarkable Women finalist: Shari Kastein

Earlier this year, we asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life for some special recognition. We received dozens of incredible nominations from all over KELOLAND. And we selected 4 finalists to share more of their stories.

They are women, including our next guest, Shari Kastein, whose efforts to improve the world for others go largely unrecognized by most of us. Shari has overcome domestic abuse in her own life to champion the cause for other women who have unfortunately found themselves on the same path of violence that leads to homelessess. Today, those women have a safe shelter away from the pain to recover their lives.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life. We will be profiling each one of the four KELOLAND finalists who are in the running to win a trip to New York City and appear on the Mel Robbins show where the national “Nextar Women of the Year” will be announced.

You can watch our remarkable women nominees every week on KELOLAND Living. We’ll announce the local winner later on this month. You can also catch all four nominees in our Remarkable Women special which airs Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:30 PM, right here on your KELOLAND Stations.