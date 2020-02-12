Remarkable Women finalist: Julie Becker

Earlier this year, we asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life for some special recognition. We received dozens of incredible nominations from all over KELOLAND. And we selected 4 finalists to share more of their stories.

They are women, including our next guest Julie Becker, who don’t expect recognition for the work they do. Nor are they driven by a need for appreciation. As the director of the St. Francis House, Julie has overseen an expansion, fundraising campaign and move into a new facility that allows the organization to serve even more people moving from “homelessness to hope.” If that isn’t remarkable, we don’t know what is.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life. We will be profiling each one of the four KELOLAND finalists who are in the running to win a trip to New York City and appear on the Mel Robbins show where the national “Nextar Women of the Year” will be announced.

You can watch our remarkable women nominees every week on KELOLAND Living. We’ll announce the local winner later on this month. You can also catch all four nominees in our Remarkable Women special which airs Tuesday, March 3rd at 6:30 PM, right here on your KELOLAND Stations.