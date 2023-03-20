Today we introduced you to another Remarkable Women of KELOLAND nominee. Tatewin Means says sowing into her home community on the Pine Ridge reservation is a part of her life mission.

Tatewin Means is the Executive Director of Thunder Valley, a non-profit organization on Pine Ridge Reservation making a difference by providing children there a future built in hope, not fear.

Tatewin joined us via Zoom as one the of four finalists from KELOLAND who will be considered for the nationwide Nexstar Woman of the Year award.

KELOLAND Media Group is celebrating local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. In March, KELOLAND News at 5 and KELOLAND Living will be highlighting each of the four local women are being considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award. One local winner will be selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Los Angeles.