Today’s Remarkable Woman is Gayle Rush who has lived and served the community of Phillip, South Dakota for many years. From helping out the ambulance service to teaching swimming lessons and even operating the local funeral home, Rush continues to be a very involved member in her community even in her seventies. KELOLAND’s, Sydney Thorson shared her remarkable story and then Brittany Kaye visited with Gayle over zoom.

KELOLAND Media Group is celebrating local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. In March, KELOLAND News at 5 and KELOLAND Living will be highlighting each of the four local women are being considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award. One local winner will be selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Los Angeles.