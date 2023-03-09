Let’s be honest: These days it’s becoming harder and harder to find role models. And it’s not because there’s a shortage of awesome and inspiring individuals in the world. It’s just that finding and feeling that connection between someone’s efforts and the community in which they serve isn’t all that easy. Finding and shining a spotlight on those connections is what the Nexstar’s Remarkable Women Initiative is all about. And today we begin a month-long look at four women we think are role models for us all. KELOLAND News’ Renee Ortiz began with Deb Hamer of Watertown.

Deb joined us via Zoom as the first of four finalists from KELOLAND who will be considered for the nationwide Nexstar Woman of the Year award.

KELOLAND Media Group is celebrating local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. In March, KELOLAND News at 5 and KELOLAND Living will be highlighting each of the four local women that are being considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2023 Woman of the Year Award. One local winner will be selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Los Angeles.