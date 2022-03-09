We’re continuing to celebrate women who have made a difference in KELOLAND as part of our Remarkable Women contest. Today, we featured our second nominee. Sara Hento has a mission of helping South Dakota’s rural communities. But the way she got here wasn’t without strife. Sara Hento’s resilience as both her and her husband suffered losses was remarkable as she made her way through law school – and now she calls Avon, SD home.

