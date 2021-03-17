It’s time to introduce you to the second of our four Remarkable Women finalists. Trishia Fischer of Menno was nominated last December when we asked viewers to nominate the remarkable women in their lives for some special recognition.
Trishia’s career path has taken her from being a drug and alcohol counselor, to being a family counselor, and today she fills the role of school counselor in the Menno School District. And while all three positions had different titles, they all have one thing in common and that is what Trishia does best: Helping others live their best lives.
Remarkable Women 2021: Trishia Fischer
