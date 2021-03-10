Last December, we asked you to nominate the remarkable woman in your life for some special recognition. We received dozens of incredible nominations from all over KELOLAND. And we selected 4 finalists to share more of their stories.
They are women who don’t expect recognition for the work they do. Nor are they driven by a need for appreciation.
As our first finalist, Randi Van Der Sloot is a wife, a mom, a singer, an assistant choir director and a high school teacher at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls. She’s also a cancer survivor who beat the disease in 2015.
Only late last year, she was told she would have to battle breast cancer for a second time. She is doing that with a smile on her face and by continuing to inspire everyone around her. If that isn’t remarkable, we don’t know what is.
Remarkable Women 2021: Randi Van Der Sloot
