Remarkable Women 2021: Randi Van Der Sloot

Tomorrow marks the one year anniversary of when the World Health Organization first declared a global pandemic in the wake of COVID-19.

Since then, all our lives have changed. Some more than most. Whether you battled the virus yourself or know someone who did, none of us are likely to forget the past year.

It all started with a scramble to find enough hand sanitizer, toilet paper and face masks, and continues with a scramble to get the vaccine and get our lives back to as normal as possible.

Yet, one thing stands out: We have all done more than we thought possible just one year ago: We can work from home. Our kids can learn in our living rooms. And even this local lifestyle show can continue, just looking a little differently.