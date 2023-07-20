Shawn Ericsson and his wife, Stacia, decided to open the first Man Salon in Sioux Falls after noticing a common flaw among most hair salons: Namely, that none of them catered specifically to men. Unsatisfied by this disservice to the men of Sioux Falls, in April 2008, they opened their first salon in the Western Mall.

And as KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson recently discovered for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat, The Man Salon has now grown to 3 locations in Sioux Falls and 2 locations in Rapid City. With a plan for expansion, you may see more of them in surrounding cities in the very near future.

At The Man Salon, their mission is to be the #1 choice for male grooming. In Sioux Falls, you will find the Man Salon at 2310 South Marion Road; 2101 West 41st Street and 5424 East Arrowhead Parkway. You can book your service anytime on their website, TheManSalon.net.

There are two locations in Rapid City. There you will find The Man Salon at 1745 Elgin Street and 2335 West Main. In addition to booking online, you can also book your appointment through The Man Salon app, available for Android and iOS devices.

