The owners of Nature’s Way Juice Bar began juicing nine years ago, but they soon realized fresh pressed juice wasn’t readily available in KELOLAND. That’s why they took the leap seven years ago and opened their own juice bar. These days, they’re continuing their mission to educate the public about the benefits of juicing. Juicing not only boosts your intake of fruits and veggies, but what they call “structured water” can also keep you better hydrated. KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson found out more during her recent conversation with Nature’s Way Juice Bar owner, Sage Sisson, in this week’s Raliabank Business Beat.

At Nature’s Way Juice Bar, they want to help people who are looking for a healthier lifestyle choice at an affordable price. You can reach them online at NaturesWayJuiceBar.weebly.com.

You’ll find Nature’s way Juice bar at 26-04 south Louise Avenue. They’re open Monday through Friday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

With 10 locations across South Dakota, Reliabank prides itself on being a partner in every community they serve. In Sioux Falls, you’ll find them at 608 West 86th Street.



You can also find the Reliabank nearest you by checking out their website at reliabank.com.