There are cookies. And then there are COOKIES! In fact, I think it’s safe to say that our guest on this week’s Reliabank Business Beat is a cookie artist.



No doubt, you’ve Seen Staci Suedkamp on KELOLAND Living before, she shows us how to create magic with a sugar cookie, a cookie cutter, and some icing.



But KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson sat down with her recently, and learned a lot more about what it takes to run a business, when all of KELOLAND is clamoring for your cookies.

She preheats the oven in Flandreau, South Dakota and if you’d like to place an order, simply email her at FigTales@gmail.com. And if you want to get your mouth watering, just check out her cookie gallery on her website: figtales.com.



