Vacation is the perfect time to take a moment to relax and recharge, and while the thought does sound nice, there isn’t always time in the schedule or money in the budget to take that extended getaway. What if I told you that all you need to take a short getaway is two minutes? Intuitive and owner of Thyme’s Gate, Jackie Bolstad joined us on set to fill us in on how we can take a mini-vacation inside of our own minds with the help of meditation.

Jackie Bolstad guiding Brittany Kaye through meditation on set