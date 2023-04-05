It was all about romance and courting when you first met, but now that you’re in a steady relationship, the effort isn’t quite there anymore. Do you feel like your significant other is acting checked out? If so, you may be thinking, “What the heck happened?” “Don’t they care anymore?” “Did I do something wrong?” Megan Engdahl is a Clinical Therapist and Owner of MK Counseling, LLC. She says if you’re going through what I just mentioned, you could be experiencing complacency in your relationship. She joined us today to explain more about this stage in a relationship and how to know whether this could be pointing to a larger issue, instead of just a normal season of life.

Signs it’s becoming a bigger issue