Quick, bend your knees, twist your hips, shrug your shoulders. Do you have any pain? While for some people surgery is the only thing that can remedy the pain, for many there is an alternative option. Ashley Thompson recently stopped by QC Kinetix to learn more about their regenerative medicine options and how they can help get you out of pain, without surgery.

At QC Kinetix, they practice “Concierge Medicine.” From the moment you walk through their doors, you will be greeted with a warm, friendly welcome. You will find their offices at 4301 West 57th Street in Suite 160. You can call 605-274-2420 to schedule an appointment. Or head to their website qckinetix.com/siouxfalls to read more about this revolutionary non-surgical treatment option.

You can find relief just like former NFL player, Emmet Smith. Just call 605-272-2420 to schedule a free consultation and exam to find out whether you’re a candidate for this revolutionary treatment. 80% of people are. Get the information and decide if this is an option for you and how you would like to be treated.