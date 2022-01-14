KELOLAND Living is looking to go a little more green in the new year. That’s why every Friday this month we’re bringing in a guest who is a friend of the environment. Our next guests are no exception. We’re being joined by Jared Hohn and Jamie Risse- Co-Directors of Integral Ecology with the Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen. They’re here today to share how the Presentation Sisters are working to make the world a greener place with their involvement in grassland restoration and regenerative agriculture.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss!